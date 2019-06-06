TODAY'S PAPER
Ripken Experience makes youth players feel like big leaguers 

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville

By Gavin Diegnan Kidsday Reporter
Smack! The baseball whooshes past the infield. This was a true Cal Ripken Jr. experience.

This was me in Aberdeen, Maryland, playing in a baseball tournament with my team in a replica of one of baseball’s most famous fields, including Yankee Stadium, Wrigley Field and Fenway Park.

On our first day of the tournament last summer, we won both games on some of the best baseball fields in the country. I doubt I will ever play a baseball game on such amazing fields as these.

The next day, we had a game at the same field. But we lost that one and that meant we got eliminated. The best part is that photographers take action pictures of you during the game and you can buy them later. I got one, and it looks so professional.

Being in the Cal Ripken Jr. tournament was an honor. It was one of the best times of my life. I can’t wait for when I go again. I loved it. The fields are amazing. The big field feels like you’re playing in a major league game.

You might be able to get your team to enter a tournament. Visit ripkenbaseball.com to find out more.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School

By Gavin Diegnan Kidsday Reporter

