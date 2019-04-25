Calel’s Landscaping is my dad's company. My uncles and other adults related to me are in it, too. They do gardening, spring and fall cleanups, lawn care and tree-cutting, and also build driveways, brick patios and fences. They start in the morning at 6 and end around 4 p.m.

I talked to my dad, and I asked him a few questions. The work that his company usually does is garden maintenance and planting. He said he has been working for 16 years, starting in 2002. The tools that really help him during the spring are a backpack blower and rakes.

I like working with Dad in the spring and the summer. I go with my older brother, and we are learning a lot from Dad. The only thing I don’t like doing is using the backpack blower. It is just too heavy for me.

Dad loves his job and I like being with him. He said he thinks that he might retire when he is 70, and that will give us a lot of time to work together.

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School