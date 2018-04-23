TODAY'S PAPER
Have you ever accidentally called your teacher ‘mom’ or ‘dad’?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Olivia He and Annis Lee Kidsday Reporters
Has this ever happened to you? You are in school and you have an important question to ask your teacher. You go up to her (or his) desk and you start off by saying, “Mom . . .”

We wanted to know how many kids in the fourth grade have ever called their teacher mom or dad by mistake. Here are our results:

Yes, I have called my teacher mom or dad: 18

No, I never have done that: 42

This has worked in reverse, too! The same number of kids who have called their teacher mom or dad have also called their parents by their teacher’s name at home. We think fourth graders must be so used to saying their teacher’s name that they call their parents by their teacher’s name. Wow, this happens a lot!

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone

