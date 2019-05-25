There is a camera obscura on Front Street in Greenport. In Latin, the word camera means room and obscura means dark, hence dark room. It is near the marina at Mitchell Park.

In this dark room, light comes in a small opening in the wall. A mirror makes a picture of the outside scene on a table. You can turn the mirror to see in all directions. There are only about 70 public camera obscuras in the world, and only 10 of these cameras are in the United States, according to camaraoscuraworld.com.

If you would like to visit, it costs $1 by appointment. It is an amazing experience.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner's sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School