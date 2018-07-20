TODAY'S PAPER
Camp Blue Bay is great for the Girl Scouts

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiara Anderson, Stony Brook

By Alison Fennes Kidsday Reporter
Do you like camp? Do you like being away from your family? Well, then you’ll love Camp Blue Bay in East Hampton, which is a Girl Scout camp.

It’s a sleepaway camp, and it’s a whole lot of fun. I went last summer, and we did arts and crafts, went swimming in the bay, went boating, had random dance parties and saw a bunch of deer. Mostly Girl Scouts go there, but other girls can go, but their parent or guardian would have to pay more, since Girl Scouts get a discount.

Getting there is easy, and so is getting home. I was able to get on a bus at Hofstra University. You go to the dining hall for your meals, unless you are going to have a cookout.

I hope that this year more girls participate in Camp Blue Bay. It is a great way to be with friends and make new friends, too. If you are a Girl Scout in Nassau County, go online to gsnc.org and click on camp.

Michele Lambraia and Dara Perlow’s fourth-grade class, George Washington Elementary School, West Hempstead

By Alison Fennes Kidsday Reporter

