Camp Kenwal in Melville is a fun place

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Jennifer Kutschera Kidsday Reporter
Have you been wondering what to do over the summer? Do you want to go to a camp and can’t decide which one to choose? If you want to go to a really fun camp, you should go to Camp Kenwal. I have been there and I love it.

At Camp Kenwal, there are three different pools and many more fun activities. When you are a senior (fifth and sixth grade) and above, you go on really fun trips like Great Adventure, Splish Splash, Adventureland, fishing and more. The little kids at camp don’t go on trips, but they stay at camp and do all of the fun activities there. Some of the fun activities are edible art, gymnastics, snow tubing, field, water park and so many more.

One really fun thing they do at camp is color war. Color war has a certain theme, and there are different color teams. The teams do all kinds of creative activities until one team gets the most points.

I hope you will choose to go to Camp Kenwal over the summer. You won’t be disappointed.

Check it out yourself: kenwaldaycamp.com

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park

