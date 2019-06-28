We had the chance to visit a really cool store in the city called Camp. At Camp there are a lot of fun things to do. We walked in the door and were greeted by an attendant with a smiling face. At first, it looked like a really small store, but then she told us all to push the door, and poof! We walked into the most amazing store, almost like a hidden playworld.

There were all sorts of fun things for kids 10 and younger to enjoy. We liked the phone booths. If you type in a secret code, the music in the store changes. There was a trampoline, a slide and a disco section where you can dance. There was a kitchen filled with tons of fun, a truck that you could pretend to drive and lots more. They have cooking classes and a stage where there are lots of fun performances and shows perfect for kids our age.

If you like sweets, they have a milk bar cafe that had cereal ice cream, with toppings and candies to add. As you exit and throughout the store there was a ton of really cool toys for sale. If you are a Camp member, you have the opportunity to participate in a bunch of different programs like candy sushi, I scream for slime-cream, Froot Loops sand art and magic shows. When we visited we went into a private room and made slime. We added colors, scents and clay to change the texture. There are a bunch of other programs. The cool thing about Camp is every few weeks, they change the theme of the store, so you will always find a new experience there.

Camp is at 110 Fifth Ave., Manhattan. We went on a day when it was raining, and it is the perfect place to have a fun afternoon. Go to camp.com to see a complete list of programs and plan your visit.