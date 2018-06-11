In second grade, our classmate Amanda Kammendener was diagnosed with leukemia. We didn’t know what it was, but she had a nurse come in and explain it to the class.

Amanda got to go to a special camp for kids who have cancer called Camp Sunrise. Even their siblings can go with them, and it’s free! In 2016, Amanda was chosen to be the camp’s ambassador. She invited all her family and friends to come to a walkathon called “Sunrise Walks” to help raise money for the camp. Amanda led the walk and opening ceremonies. Her team was called Team Amanda.

We got to the camp, which is in Wheatley Heights, and they had T-shirts and breakfast waiting for us. You could get your face painted and get tattoos. Then we did a walk through the camp. You could choose the easy, medium or hard hike. Amanda chose the medium hike, and we followed her through the woods.

At the end of the hike there was a carnival. We received medals and goody bags. You could buy tickets to get yummy treats. They had cotton candy, cupcakes, frozen lemonade and soft pretzels. They had a DJ and a photo booth. It was very hot that day, but we had a great time celebrating with Amanda. She raised $22,000 for the camp.

Amanda is in remission and is doing great!

If you are interested in donating to Camp Sunrise, please visit sunrisedaycamp.org. It is on the Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds, 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park