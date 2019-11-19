Camping is even more fun in the fall

Fall camping is fun. We did a lot of fun and amazing things when we went to Schiff Scout Reservation in Wading River.

We did archery and played lots of different games. At the Mess Hall, they had iced tea, lemonade and pink lemonade to drink. The food is very good. They had cereal, sausages, bacon, eggs, etc. It was Halloween, and we heard the haunted house was scary but we were too scared to go in it because we were scaredy cats.

It rained some of the time, so we always brought our poncho or jacket. Also, we played tag and manhunt. We especially liked sitting around the campfire and roasting marshmallows. It’s great to be among friends.

It’s a lot of walking, so bring a good pair of shoes, No flip-flops (they hurt) or sandals. The bathroom had some spiders but they crawled away. Kyle says he had a “blast.” This special weekend was just for Cub or Boy Scouts or Eagle Scouts.

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset