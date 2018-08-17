Camping on the beach or in the woods, in a tent or in a trailer — it doesn’t matter. However or wherever you camp, it is always so much fun . . . being able to fall asleep listening to the sound of crashing waves, waking up and going swimming, then eating food fresh off the grill for dinner.

The best part is being able to sit around the campfire and cook marshmallows on a stick. And when you eat them, you get marshmallows stuck in your hair and all over your fingers. You laugh as you tell jokes, and you turn on your flashlight when you hear a scary story.

There are many places to camp on Eastern Long Island. You can camp in the woods or you can camp on a beach. I camp at Shinnecock East County Park — it is a great place to hang out and swim. You can go to the bay or the ocean. I like to go to the ocean because you can boogie board or surf, or just swim with family and friends. But if you just want to play around, rest on the beach or take a walk, you can go to the bay.

Shinnecock East is on Dune Road in Southampton. You need to have a reservation and a Suffolk County Green Key Card if you want to go in a camper, but if you are just going to the beach in a car to swim and not go camping, you don’t need a reservation. The fall is a great time to go.

Jillian Cagno and Deirdre Greenwald’s fifth-grade class, Tuckahoe School, Southampton