For a survey, we asked a question about summer camps and what the kids at Wantagh Middle School will be doing over the summer. We had a whopping 100 students answer our survey, and here are our results:

60 kids are not going to camp at all and will just be playing on their phones or hanging out with friends. One boy said he’ll be at the beach a lot at his family’s cabana.

35 students are going to day camps, including the baseball camp at Wantagh High School. Since Wantagh won the state championship three years in a row, the coaches are very experienced.

Five kids will be attending sleepaway camps. One girl will be going to an overnight cheer camp.

Our favorite response comes from one boy who said he is just going to be “chillaxing” and playing Minecraft all summer.

No matter what our fellow students at Wantagh Middle School will be doing, we wish them all a stunning summer — when it finally gets here!

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School