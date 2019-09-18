Don’t you hate waking up on Monday mornings? If so, you’re like most people.

Some people begin their Mondays waking up early to go back to school or work; others might start their Mondays in the hospital with cancer. Every month on Monday, there are special people who make other people’s lives a little bit happier. This all begins at an organization called Mondays at Racine.

"You have cancer." These are words no one wants to hear. Cancer is treated with chemotherapy and radiation, which cures a lot of people. Unfortunately, there are many downsides. A lot of people lose their hair, and many lose a lot more than that. Whether it be relationships, pride or energy, everyone goes through something different and sometimes alone. At Racine, people going through chemotherapy come together and get services for free.

These services include: gentle head shaving, wig care and styling, eye lashes, makeup, nontoxic manicures, massages, facials, meditation, yoga, and more.

We got the opportunity to visit one of the newer salons that joined this organization, Ambiance, at 1344 Bdwy., in Hewlett. The salon owner, Ali Artz, is our teacher’s sister. When we talked to Ali about the organization, she said she thought it was a great thing and important to her.

Her husband works as a radiation therapist to treat people with cancer and she thought her whole team could get behind it because they lost a stylist to pancreatic cancer a few years ago. She said they are the only salon in Nassau County to be a part of this organization, and, although we were at the kickoff, the salon hosted some events over the summer. The third Monday of each month, Ambiance provides free beauty treatments for people undergoing cancer treatments.

While we were there, we also spoke to Eileen, a woman who came to one of the Monday services at Ambiance with her daughter. She said it was so nice, everyone was very welcoming, and she wants to come back. We watched a movie about other people with cancer who came to Racine. They said that they were scared to get their head shaved, but when they left, they felt good about themselves, connecting with others and having more hope than before.

Overall, this organization is very helpful to people with cancer. The creators of the organization, Rachel DeMolfetto and Cynthia Sansone said that their goal is to help people who come in their salon scared and unsure, leave with a more positive view and a smile. On Mondays, they are doing just that.

To learn more about Mondays at Racine, or to make an appointment for services, visit mondaysatracine.org or call 888-9MONDAY.