Candace Cameron-Bure, who plays DJ Tanner on the show “Full House” and “Fuller House,” is unique. She is a producer, an actress and a writer. She is a mom of two boys and one girl, ages 16, 18 and 19. She has been an actress since the age of 5. We were lucky enough to meet her recently at Opry City Stage restaurant in Times Square and ask her some questions about her TV career and her book, “Kind Is the New Classy.”

What is it like to produce movies?

I love it. It is kind of a natural progression for me as an actress because it allows me to get ahead of the movies that I am acting in. I am there in terms of creation, and development and making sure the films are there in the way in which I want them to be and turn out. So I love producing.

What was your spark to write “Kind is the New Classy”?

I wanted to put the spotlight back on kindness. I think that it is something that is so simple to do no matter what age you are. It can really change someone else’s day, and it can also change our own day. It is something the world needs to be reminded of because we hear all sorts of things. If we turn on the radio or open a paper there are a lot of awful things going on in the world, but each of us has the ability to change our culture if each of us changes ourselves, if we start with being kind. And kind can be as simple as smiling at someone or asking someone how they are doing or lending a hand to someone. Simple things can make a difference. You can make a difference in your school and in your community, and that makes you a world-changer.

How did you become an actress?

I started acting when I was 5, and my mom just kind of asked me if I wanted to try it. I liked it. I have stayed in it for a really long time. It is as simple as that. I never really knew what I wanted to be at age 5 but I knew that I liked it, and I thought, let’s keep going.

As you look back on your life and your career, what would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

For me it is definitely the fact that I have been given an opportunity to inspire people and to encourage people to make a difference. As much as I love all the movies that I have done and all that I have acted in and all the television shows . . . my career is essentially just a tool for me to use for a greater good and a greater influence, and that is for me being a positive person to encourage and inspire people. And share my faith.

What are some of your hobbies?

I like reading. I love social media, and I love it probably a little too much. It is kind of like a hobby. I really love working out. That is more than a hobby for me, but I love fitness — hiking just makes me feel good. I don’t know if shopping is a hobby, but if it is, then it is a hobby of mine.

What is your favorite show or movie you have acted in?

I think “Full House” and “Fuller House” have been my greatest joy because it has been so many years of my life, and I genuinely love everyone that I work with. We just have a lot of fun. Not everyone has a job or career that they have fun doing, so I feel very lucky.

Do you like being famous, or does it get to you sometimes?

For the most part I like it because it affirms that people like my work and the shows I have been on. But every once in a while, we all have bad days or we have grumpy days, and some days we just want to be left alone, and I get those too.

In your book you give advice. What was the best advice you were given?

My pastor gave me this advice. He said make sure you know who you are before you walk out into the world, because the world will try to tell you who you should be. You need to make those decisions within yourself . . . You need to have strong convictions. I call them convictions of steel.

Who was the funniest actor you have worked with?

Dave Coulier — he plays Joey on “Full House.” He does all those voices and he is really funny and he makes me laugh in real life.

What advice would you have for a kid who is being bullied by his or her classmates?

It is so hard. Because I am a mom, and I have given this advice to my kids. If you are being bullied, tell an adult. Tell your parents, tell your teacher. It is not being a tattletale but you need to let someone know. I would always encourage the person being bullied to take the high road. Do not stoop to the bully’s level. . . . Usually with a bully there is something going on inside of them causing them to be mean, and they are usually hurting. Just continually be kind and also maybe even try to be a friend to that person. But most of all, tell an adult so there is someone monitoring it.

What is your biggest fear as an actor?

Being out of work! You never know with the entertainment business. You could be hot one day and then gone the next!

Marie Hand and Thomas House’s sixth- and seventh-grade students, Bridgehampton School