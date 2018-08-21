Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Candied Anchor in Southampton will satisfy your sweet tooth

Kidsday reporter Addison Corwith at the Candied Anchor.

Kidsday reporter Addison Corwith at the Candied Anchor. Photo Credit: Corwith family

By Addison Corwith Kidsday Reporter
Print

Mmm . . . I am craving some sweets! But where do I go to get candy? And what candy should I get?

Candied Anchor is an amazing candy place in Southampton Village. It has tons and tons of candy, and also Japanese soda and different chocolates that are decorated according to the time of year or upcoming holiday. Not only that, it’s got homemade candy, too.

Candied Anchor is at 87 Jobs Lane, Southampton; the phone number is 631-287-7842. Candied Anchor is a fun and yummy place to go to in the summer to get candy at a good price!

If you have to keep traveling east, you can find another Candied Anchor at 721 Main St., Montauk; candiedanchor.com

Jillian Cagno and Deirdre Greenwald’s fifth-grade class, Tuckahoe School, Southampton

By Addison Corwith Kidsday Reporter

More Family

To be fair, any pizzeria can whip up Big thrills on LI: 15 unique things to do
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 places every LI family should check out
One of the rainy day activities for kids 20 rainy day activities for families on LI
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
It's a miniature--or larger than life--rendition of the 24 back-to-school backpacks
With its big owl-like eyes and 5-inch-tall hamster-esque What was hot in 1960? Toy crazes through the years