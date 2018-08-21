Mmm . . . I am craving some sweets! But where do I go to get candy? And what candy should I get?

Candied Anchor is an amazing candy place in Southampton Village. It has tons and tons of candy, and also Japanese soda and different chocolates that are decorated according to the time of year or upcoming holiday. Not only that, it’s got homemade candy, too.

Candied Anchor is at 87 Jobs Lane, Southampton; the phone number is 631-287-7842. Candied Anchor is a fun and yummy place to go to in the summer to get candy at a good price!

If you have to keep traveling east, you can find another Candied Anchor at 721 Main St., Montauk; candiedanchor.com

Jillian Cagno and Deirdre Greenwald’s fifth-grade class, Tuckahoe School, Southampton