Here in the heart of Bridgehampton lies the restaurant Candy Kitchen. In 1925, George Stavropoulos founded the Candy Kitchen diner, and in the summer of 1981, Gus Laggis bought the diner and he has been running it with his family ever since.

When you walk into the diner, you get that old-fashioned feeling that takes you back in time. There is a countertop with swivel stools that every kid can’t wait to sit on. The friendly staff sits you at a table or the counter, where you can choose breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The breakfast menu is filled with your choice of eggs, breakfast sandwiches, cereal, fruit, pancakes, French toast and sides including bacon, ham and sausage.

If lunch or dinner is what you are looking for, you can have homemade soup, salads, triple-decker sandwiches and sides.

What meal wouldn’t be complete without Candy Kitchen’s homemade ice cream made on the premises? The fountain menu, with a replica of the original soda fountain, includes sundaes with gobs of whipped cream, sprinkles and a maraschino cherry, banana splits, malts, shakes and ice cream sodas. Ice cream flavors include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, coffee, mint chocolate chip and seasonal flavors like peach and black raspberry. They also have an assortment of pies, danish and doughnuts.

Info: 2391 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton, 631-537-9885.

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton