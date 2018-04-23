Making a car ride enjoyable

Have you ever gone on a long road trip and run into a lot of boredom? Here are some ways to beat that boredom.

One way is to play the license plate game. Each state has its own license plate, so the object of the game is to try to find all 50 states’ license plates by looking at the cars and trucks that go by. You can keep track of the states you have seen by writing them down, typing them on a phone or other electronic device, or getting a board where you flip the states over as you see them. You can try to get all the states on a single road trip or over an extended amount of time. It took us a while, but we finally got all of them. Alaska was our nemesis for months!

Another game is window catch, which my brother, Jack, and I created. You need a suction ball to play this game. This is how you play: You take the ball and throw it against your opponent’s window, trying to get it to stick. If it sticks, you get a point. You can determine how many points you need to win. You can also just practice your trick shots and not play for points. Don’t bug the driver!

A third game is 21 Questions, with animals. In this game, someone has to think of an animal, and then the other passengers have to guess the animal by asking yes or no questions. You can play with a limited or unlimited number of questions.

Yet another game you can play in the car: I’m Going on a Picnic, where you have to state something or someone you would bring on a picnic in alphabetical order. You can play this in two different ways. One way is to just state something (depending on your topic: food, animals, names of people, and so on) that starts with your letter. A second way is to state all the things that have been said up until your turn, and then you state your thing. I recommend the first way if there are young passengers playing.

Lastly, if you have a phone, you can download and play the Heads Up! app. The instructions are on the app.

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone