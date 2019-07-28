In the summer of 2016 my family and I went across the country. I was in the car headed to the airport. My family and I were going to fly to the state of Washington to visit my cousins.

Our car was crowded with bags and suitcases filling up every inch of the car. The ride was not long but we had to wait a long time for our plane. I was a little nervous because I had never been on an airplane before.

As soon as I got in the plane I sat down at a window seat and took out my drawing book. I waited patiently for the plane to take off and when it did, I glanced out the window, seeing trees getting smaller and buildings turning into what seemed like toys. We landed at the airport and found our cousins waiting for us there.

The next morning, we went whale-watching in Anacortes and then onto Olympic National Park. A couple of days later, we had a tour of Seattle. A few days after that we visited Mount Rainier.

After a week of having fun with our cousins, we finally had to say our goodbyes and start a long car ride home. We visited countless national parks in many different states.

Two of the national parks that we visited were Yellowstone National Park and Badlands National Park. We also visited many national monuments, including Devils Tower in Wyoming, and battlefields, such as Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

After two weeks of driving to different places, we finally were home. I was glad to be home and done with traveling, but I knew that an experience like that was one that I would never forget.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi’s sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip