Playing basketball with Kiyan Anthony

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Rina Lin

By Hao Chen Kidsday Reporter
Would you want to play basketball with Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony? I would, and I do! We play on the same basketball team, the Black Ops.

I am very excited that I get to play basketball with him. He is a very talented and respectful player. He has a long wingspan, and during games he can help us get steals and block shots.

Also, during our tournaments and games, Carmelo comes and helps coach us and helps us win the game. There are many people who come to the tournaments who want to see Kiyan play basketball.

When there are many people watching our game, it can be a good and bad thing. For example, they can help cheer for our team, which is a good thing. A bad thing is that if someone does something bad, then most of the people will know who did it.

I don’t mind if there are a lot of people watching or not. It depends only on how I play. During practice, Carmelo helps each one of us develop our skills. For example, for the people who play center, he helps them post up. For the guards, he helps them shoot the basketball and dribble.

I am looking forward to this season on this team. Not only do I get to meet Carmelo Anthony, I can also make my basketball skills better.

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside

