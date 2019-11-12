TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Casa de Spin: Take your artistic side out for a spin

Kidsday reporters Gabriel Blanco, left and Garbriella D'Orlando

Kidsday reporters Gabriel Blanco, left and Garbriella D'Orlando at Casa De Spin in Massapequa. Credit: D'Orlando family

By Gabriel Blanco and Gabriella D’Orlando Kidsday Reporters
Print

If you are looking to find an enjoyable and simple activity to do with family and friends, you should consider visiting Casa de Spin in Massapequa.

It offers a unique form of painting called spin art, where you drop paint on a spinning canvas to form a beautiful piece of artwork. Casa de Spin is home to many events, including birthday parties, spin classes and more. Anyone can do it! You do not need any experience, nor any talent to create a stunning piece of art. The employees are very welcoming, and they gladly guide you through each step, making sure you receive the best experience and outcome possible.

Upon entering Casa de Spin, we were given aprons to get ready to “spin.” Before we started spinning, we chose a background color for our canvas. Then we placed our canvas into the SpinArt machine. We were given a brief tutorial explaining how to use the SpinArt machine. The tutorial included different techniques you can choose from, making your spin art a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. The hardest part is that it’s so fun, you never know when to stop!

Next time you are in need of a fun-filled activity, remember Casa de Spin. It is open year-round.

Info: 81 Grand Ave, Massapequa, 516-654-7746, casadespin.com

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

By Gabriel Blanco and Gabriella D’Orlando Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

This 100-piece pinata includes Frozen Raven and Ice Sold out! Toys you'll be scrambling for this year
If you want to join Sir Elton John See Elton John at the Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Air and space is a fascinating topic for 50 best places for families on LI
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Hess Toy Trucks have been a holiday tradition Hess Toy Trucks through the years: 1964-today
Kit Kerney of Williston collects items along a Family friendly nature walks on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search