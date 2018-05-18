Tips for caring for your cat

Cats are cared for by many people, and many people own and love them. But I feel you need to care for them properly.

You need to buy the right food for your cat. If you have a kitten, buy kitten food. If you have an elderly cat, buy elderly-cat food. If you don’t buy the correct food, it may damage your cat’s health.

Let your cat adapt to their new home before buying a bed. Don’t make the bed too soft or too rough. You should make it very comfortable for yourself to sit in. Then allow your cat to decide.

Litter and litter boxes: Your cat goes to the bathroom, too. Get litter and a litter box for them. If they don’t like the litter, find a kind they will like. You will also have to work out who is going to clean it. (I recommend taking turns.)

Toys: Your cat needs toys, too. Get them a few toys. I highly recommend jingle bell toys. You can also get catnip, but that will make them crazy. You can get a feather on a stick, but my cats rip it apart.

The last thing your cat needs is the perfect family. Love your cat, and she will love you back. But these are my suggestions. It is always best to consult with a veterinarian.

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown