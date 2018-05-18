TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
61° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Tips for caring for your cat

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Jean Yoo, Jericho

By Miranda Howard Kidsday Reporter
Print

Cats are cared for by many people, and many people own and love them. But I feel you need to care for them properly.

You need to buy the right food for your cat. If you have a kitten, buy kitten food. If you have an elderly cat, buy elderly-cat food. If you don’t buy the correct food, it may damage your cat’s health.

Let your cat adapt to their new home before buying a bed. Don’t make the bed too soft or too rough. You should make it very comfortable for yourself to sit in. Then allow your cat to decide.

Litter and litter boxes: Your cat goes to the bathroom, too. Get litter and a litter box for them. If they don’t like the litter, find a kind they will like. You will also have to work out who is going to clean it. (I recommend taking turns.)

Toys: Your cat needs toys, too. Get them a few toys. I highly recommend jingle bell toys. You can also get catnip, but that will make them crazy. You can get a feather on a stick, but my cats rip it apart.

The last thing your cat needs is the perfect family. Love your cat, and she will love you back. But these are my suggestions. It is always best to consult with a veterinarian.

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown

By Miranda Howard Kidsday Reporter

More Family

One of the rainy day activities for kids 20 rainy day activities for families on LI
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids
Elliana enjoying every little bit of cake!! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse. Share your favorite family memories
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI