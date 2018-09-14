If you love cats, Animal Pantry is the place for you. Animal Pantry is a unique pet shop located at 620 Sunrise Hwy., West Babylon, where you can do more than just buy pet supplies.

You can also volunteer there, and if you fall in love with a cat, you can even adopt one. As a volunteer, you get to clean the food and water bowls and feed the cats. You also get to socialize with cute cats by playing with them and petting them. The cats are in tall cages. You can sit in these cages and play with all of them at once. This is so much fun. When I went, I helped by putting food and water in the cages.

Even more cats are roaming around the shop, and you can play with them, too. But be careful, because not all the cats are friendly. You can also help out by donating things the cats need, such as towels, blankets, paper towels, cat toys and other supplies.

If you have pets of your own at home, Animal Pantry sells supplies for many different animals. And guess what, if you don’t want to bring home a beautiful, loving cat, you can adopt a dog there, too.

Even though I have my own cat, Nickie, at home, I love to come here to hang out with the cats. So plan on visiting to volunteer, adopt a new pet, buy pet supplies, donate or just to hang out with the cats.

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School