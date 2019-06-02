Ollie, my kitty, does a lot of memorable, crazy things.

Like many cats, Ollie does not like sleeping in expensive cat beds. I like to make inexpensive box beds for him and my other cat, BooBoo. They love them! Every time I make one I can guarantee you that the next day I will find one cat in the box bed.

Another crazy and really aggravating thing Ollie does is that he rips his fur out. We don’t know why he does it or what causes it, but it sure is annoying.

And don’t get me started on the crazy running! Every once in a while, Ollie will run around, with eyes wide open, scratching the floor. Whenever we say “Fwoosh,” he goes crazy! He either will run downstairs or run up the end of the banister. Then if you walk past him, he will try to swipe at you if he’s still in crazy mode.

These things just make my kitty special. I would never change one thing about Ollie’s personality.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School