We love our pets, but is one pet more popular than others? I asked 87 fourth-graders whether they liked cats better or dogs better. Here is what I found out:

Cats: 10

Dogs: 77

Wow, so I guess there is a clear winner — the dogs won. It looks like kids in our school are dog people. But if you like cats better, that is fine, too. The results might be different in another school, but here, dogs rule!

Kids say that dogs love to play with you and run around. They come in all different sizes. Dogs are great pets.

Cats are cute animals to snuggle with on those sick days. They are not very loud, but they can be very hyper sometimes. Cats are fun to play with. Just go to the store and get a cat toy, and you will have a blast with them all day.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park