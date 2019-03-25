Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve is located at 25 Lloyd Harbor Rd. in Lloyd Harbor. It was named after the Matinecock tribe’s original name for the peninsula meaning "place by a sharp rock." There is still, to this day, a huge rock on the beach.

Caumsett has 1,750 acres of land. People can go there to hike, fish, ski and bike ride. They even have a nature center and private horse stables. Caumsett also has forest paths that look really cool with more than 200 different types of birds flying around.

But what Caumsett is known for is how beautiful it is and how gorgeous its gardens are. For example, the Walled Garden is a nice place to go for a picnic and just to sit down and look at the beautiful trees and flowers. It is also good to listen to the wind and the birds chirping. The Walled Garden is also not too far away from the parking lot, so you can just go straight to it.

Caumsett is great for everyone. One of my favorite things to do there is to go to the giant tree with hundreds of names carved into it. The tree is really beautiful to look at from afar. It also looks really good in the fall with no leaves on it so you can see all of the branches.

I love to go here with my friends and family all year. The park is open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, all year long.

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station