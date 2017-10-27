What is Christmas in October? Christmas in October is when I celebrate Christmas with my friends from the beach. Everyone decorates their boats with lights, garland and other Christmas decorations. We play games like four-legged races, egg-on-a-spoon races, water balloon toss and tug-of-war. I love playing on teams with my friends. If you win, you get to choose a prize.

Last year I won a costume and toys. Also last year, my mom announced and enforced the rules of the games. She was very strict, that’s for sure. After the games, my friends and I got to keep all of the extra prizes, because we helped the committee set up.

When the games are over, we all watch a movie projected on a big white sheet. We have so much fun!

Oh, wait, I forgot to tell you where it takes place. It’s at Cedar Beach Marina in the Town of Babylon.