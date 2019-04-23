Could you handle being famous?

There are lots of famous people we see on TV, on sports teams and in movies. Would you want to be a celebrity? Could you handle the fame and people always looking at you, or would you rather just meet a celebrity every once in a while?
I asked 107 kids that question, and here is what I found out:
Be a celebrity: 77
Just meet a celebrity: 30
As you can see, most kids in our school would like to take on the fame and all that goes with it. Here is what two schoolmates said to me:
A fourth-grader said: “I would rather be a celebrity because I want to be an inspiration to little kids.”
A fifth-grader said: "I do not want to be a celebrity because I do not want all my fans going crazy over me.”
Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School
