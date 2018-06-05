I have been diagnosed with celiac disease. It is an autoimmune disease. In this disease, your small intestine is very sensitive to gluten, and eating gluten damages your small intestine.

When I was in the fourth grade, I was always sick, which meant I stayed home from school or went to the nurse’s office a lot. One day I was feeling so sick that I asked my mom if I could get my blood work done, so my mom took me to the doctor. When I got my blood work result, it read I have celiac disease. My mom researched and read many books about celiac because no one in my family had it before.

Going gluten-free may sound hard or overwhelming. To make it easier, I’m going to tell some steps. The first thing you should do is get some apps on your phone. The first app you should get is a scan app, and what that means is if you have a favorite food or snack and you want to see if it is gluten-free, you scan the bar code using this app. The next app shows you gluten-free restaurants near you, so it makes eating out so much easier.

It’s been about a year since I’ve been diagnosed with celiac disease. I’ve been feeling so much better than before. I can go out to eat without worrying. Turns out my mother and sister both have it as well.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook