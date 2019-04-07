What do you think is better, taking pictures with a camera or a cellphone? I think if you take a picture with a camera you will get a bolder and brighter picture, but some people prefer taking a picture with a phone.

There are many reasons why people would rather use a cellphone than a camera. You can lighten a picture right there and then. When you take a picture you can capture good light. If you want to put a picture online it will post in seconds. Your cellphone will easily connect to the internet if you want to post.

There are also many reasons why people would rather use a camera. A camera focuses only on photography — no distracting apps, calls, video games or text. You have a variety of photo settings. On a cellphone you could easily delete a photo but on a camera you have a few buttons to push to delete a photo, so you really won’t make that mistake. If you like taking pictures with a camera then you can share your passion with special people in your life.

Now that I have told you about the good things about taking a picture with a camera and cellphone, which one do you prefer — a cellphone or a camera?

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School