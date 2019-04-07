TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Camera versus cellphone: Which takes the better picture?

Kidsday reporter Grace Araoz, of Bayville Intermediate School,

Kidsday reporter Grace Araoz, of Bayville Intermediate School, lines up a shot on her camera. Photo Credit: Araoz family

By Grace Araoz Kidsday Reporter
Print

What do you think is better, taking pictures with a camera or a cellphone? I think if you take a picture with a camera you will get a bolder and brighter picture, but some people prefer taking a picture with a phone.

There are many reasons why people would rather use a cellphone than a camera. You can lighten a picture right there and then. When you take a picture you can capture good light. If you want to put a picture online it will post in seconds. Your cellphone will easily connect to the internet if you want to post.

There are also many reasons why people would rather use a camera. A camera focuses only on photography — no distracting apps, calls, video games or text. You have a variety of photo settings. On a cellphone you could easily delete a photo but on a camera you have a few buttons to push to delete a photo, so you really won’t make that mistake. If you like taking pictures with a camera then you can share your passion with special people in your life.

Now that I have told you about the good things about taking a picture with a camera and cellphone, which one do you prefer — a cellphone or a camera?                

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School

By Grace Araoz Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Don Donneruno of Cake Don in Carle Place 10 over-the-top birthday cakes from LI bakeries
Families can take a hike to see the 7 must-see natural wonders on LI
Cubed stackable plushies that when squeezed sing the Fun Easter basket gifts to buy now
While Oreos didn't come out with a new New Easter sweets and treats to try now
Meet the Easter Bunny at Dees' Nursery (69 Easter bunny visits, egg hunts, more spring fun on LI