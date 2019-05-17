Memorial Day is just around the corner, and it is a time to remember those who served us.

In the past, I have gone with my family to lay wreaths on the graves of soldiers. It taught me to be respectful of the soldiers who died for our country. When we placed the wreaths, we were told to say the name of the person we laid the wreath for and to do the sign of the cross. If we came across a Jewish soldier, we placed a rock on their grave.

While I was there, my dad taught me the ranks, and how high up they were. There were a lot of sergeants and instructors who lost their lives. This article I am writing goes out to them. It is so unfortunate that so many soldiers lost their lives during war, and for all I know, and for all you know, they could be your ancestors.

I recommend doing this, a million percent. It didn’t sound interesting at first, but it was, and it taught me to respect the flag, and respect the soldiers who died for it.

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton