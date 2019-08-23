I think the Middle Country Public Library in Centereach is the best. I really like the programs there. They have programs for making food, music, drawing and more. The library also lets you take out books and movies.

I got to make a mini-comic book in a program called Comic Book Creation. The class was four Thursdays in a row. It was so much fun.

They also let you reserve a hotspot. You can use the computers or tablets if you have your library card. If you don’t have your card, you can get a temporary card for the day.

According to the website, this library is also first in the area to offer the Nature Explorium, an outdoor learning space for kids and families. They also have a Museum Corner, which features changing exhibits. Lots of the exhibits are hands-on, too! This is why my library is the best. If you are in the area, drop in and read a book, or two or three.

Info: 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach, mcplibrary.org

Angela Mile's fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach