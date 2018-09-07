Establishing or changing your reputation

Have you ever been the new kid in school? Or have you ever tried to fix your reputation because it was damaged? What do you think is harder?

We took a survey of 104 kids in our school and asked which was harder, changing your reputation or being the new student. Here is what we found out:

Changing your reputation: 56

Being a new student: 48

Being the new kid is not easy, but changing your reputation is no easier. There are both positives and negatives in each scenario. For example, being the new kid forces you to face difficulties such as not having friends, especially if you are shy. You also have to make a strong first impression to have a good reputation.

But if you are changing your reputation, you have to face the difficulties of changing your personality and maybe losing some close friends along the way. Changing your reputation from your old reputation can be really challenging. You must try to get everyone to forget your past and act a whole different way.

Our suggestion is to stay who you truly are inside — there is nothing wrong with who you are. You are perfect the way you are, and no matter how new your new reputation is and how new your presence is, just stay yourself because you will eventually find friends.

In conclusion, being the new kid and changing your reputation are both very hard but are also very similar. This debate could clearly lean either way.

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island