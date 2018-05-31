The Doll Kind is more than just a toy

Have you ever wanted a kind doll that made you feel good about yourself? Two moms created the Doll Kind, a sweet and kind doll for kids who need it. The Doll Kind comes with 10 wooden tokens to hand out to pay it forward.

Kids can give their tokens out as an act of kindness. They can leave them with anyone: a nurse, a grandparent, a teacher, whomever you choose. The message on each token, “Pay it forward,” will encourage and inspire others to pass along acts of kindness.

We would rate this doll a perfect 5 because of how sweet it is and how it creates kindness. There are five different dolls to choose from, and each costs $59. Every time you purchase a doll, the company donates a doll to a child in need. Learn more at thedollkind.com.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School