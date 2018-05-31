TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

The Doll Kind is more than just a toy

Kidsday reporters Gianna Calise, left, and Isabella Canberg

Kidsday reporters Gianna Calise, left, and Isabella Canberg with the Doll Kind Grace. Photo Credit: Amy Brown

By Gianna Calise and Isabella Canberg Kidsday Reporters
Print

Have you ever wanted a kind doll that made you feel good about yourself? Two moms created the Doll Kind, a sweet and kind doll for kids who need it. The Doll Kind comes with 10 wooden tokens to hand out to pay it forward.

Kids can give their tokens out as an act of kindness. They can leave them with anyone: a nurse, a grandparent, a teacher, whomever you choose. The message on each token, “Pay it forward,” will encourage and inspire others to pass along acts of kindness.

We would rate this doll a perfect 5 because of how sweet it is and how it creates kindness. There are five different dolls to choose from, and each costs $59. Every time you purchase a doll, the company donates a doll to a child in need. Learn more at thedollkind.com.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School

By Gianna Calise and Isabella Canberg Kidsday Reporters

More Family

Marco turns 1! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
In late August, sweet corn is ripe for 22 ways to enjoy the last weekend of summer on LI
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
Here are kids playing in the bubbles at 7 free things to do with LI kids this summer
Abby and Amanda Giambrone with cousins Mia and Share your favorite family memories
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids