I tested CharMinis Deluxe Jewelry Studio (Rose Art). Char Minis are tiny charms that you assemble yourself.

Charms are assembled by simply adding water to the plastic pieces and holding them together for 30 seconds. The glue is activated by the water and then fuses the pieces together. CharMinis come with a plastic shaped tree to display all of your charm creations. The charms can also be strung on string to make bracelets or necklaces.

I think CharMinis are a fun craft. My favorite part about this activity is when the charms are made; you can add glitter to them. I also like that you can put the charms on bracelets and have a forever keepsake. I think it is a relaxing activity because it takes a little while to create, but I like that you are not finished quickly.

This requires good fine-motor skills because the pieces are small. It’s a little challenging to attach the pieces. You have to be very steady when fusing them together.

Ages: 10 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5