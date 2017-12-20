TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 40° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 40° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

CharMinis Deluxe Jewelry Studio: Make your own charms

Kidsday reporter Adriana Ciociano tested CharMinis Deluxe Jewelry

Kidsday reporter Adriana Ciociano tested CharMinis Deluxe Jewelry Studio. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Adriana Ciociano Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

I tested CharMinis Deluxe Jewelry Studio (Rose Art). Char Minis are tiny charms that you assemble yourself.

Charms are assembled by simply adding water to the plastic pieces and holding them together for 30 seconds. The glue is activated by the water and then fuses the pieces together. CharMinis come with a plastic shaped tree to display all of your charm creations. The charms can also be strung on string to make bracelets or necklaces.

I think CharMinis are a fun craft. My favorite part about this activity is when the charms are made; you can add glitter to them. I also like that you can put the charms on bracelets and have a forever keepsake. I think it is a relaxing activity because it takes a little while to create, but I like that you are not finished quickly.

This requires good fine-motor skills because the pieces are small. It’s a little challenging to attach the pieces. You have to be very steady when fusing them together.

Ages: 10 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

By Adriana Ciociano Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Jesse Ryan Young's 1st birthday cake smash Melissa Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
weekend fun Here's a rundown of family-oriented eat-and-play What to do with the kids on (or just before) New Year's Eve
Sippy Cups Cafe in Seaford gives parents both Glowgolf and more places that opened for kids, parents in 2017
Ballet Long Island presents a narration about Tchaikovsky's See 'The Nutcracker', more LI fun this week
Join Poppy and the rest of the Snack 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
Fry GirlIn 1979, McDonald's came out with Happy 100 classic toys we love
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE