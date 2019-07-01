TODAY'S PAPER
Taking a charter boat is a fun way to tour Sag Harbor

Kidsday reporter Sonia Koncelik, of Pierson Middle School,

Kidsday reporter Sonia Koncelik, of Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor, gets time to fish while helping her grandfather on his charter boat. Photo Credit: Koncelik family

By Sonia Koncelik Kidsday Reporter
Sag Harbor is a great place to spend your summer. How about going on a private charter cruise with Capt. Anton Hagen, on his 36-foot lobster yacht the Marlinspike?

The Marlinspike is the perfect way to spend your day on the water. Not only do you get to sightsee, you can go swimming, tubing, fishing, explore the nature preserve and enjoy lunch aboard the boat or on the shore. You can even jump off the front of the boat!

Why is this so special to me? It is my grandpa’s charterboat and I even help out as his deckhand. I really enjoy being with my grandpa.

Capt. Hagen gives boat tours around Sag Harbor, Shelter Island and the lighthouses. You can create your own tour or enjoy one of  his that offers views of seabirds, sailboat races, sunsets and more.

The charter has a complete kitchen and a bathroom. He allows eight people on at a time.

Info: 631-456-1823, sagharborcharters.com

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor

