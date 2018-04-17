TODAY'S PAPER
Do you check your answers before turning in a test?

By Eddie Ricottone Kidsday Reporter
Everyone takes tests, right? But do you always check your answers, or do you think your first is better?

I expected more kids to say they would leave their answer. I was wrong. More kids say that they always check their answer. Below are my results:

Check answer: 42

Leave answer: 22

After I finished the survey, I interviewed a few kids from each grade to share with me their responses to the survey. Here’s what they said:

Max said, “I always check my work because I always want to be sure all of my answers are correct.”

Victoria said, “I always check my work because I always want to get 100 percent on all my tests and make sure I’m correct.”

“I chose my answer because you have to take more time and I want to finish my work quickly,” Tyler replied.

It is always good to double-check,” Joey said. “I do not always check my answers because if I check my answers, I will not have time to do what I want.”

As you can see, each kid had his or her own unique answer.

Mary Ralph’s fifth-grade class, South Oceanside Elementary School, School #4

