In our school we sell cheer grams. Cheer grams are bookmarks with a note and a candy treat attached. We sell them so that the students can give them to someone close to them. They are $1 each and a perfect little holiday gift to give to a sibling, family member or a friend.

The student council sells cheer grams to raise money for The Ronald McDonald House of Long Island. The Ronald McDonald House is a home where families can stay and feel comfortable while their son or daughter is in the hospital receiving treatment.

The student council sells the cheer grams right before everyone leaves for the winter break. We usually sell the cheer grams with candy canes or lollipops. In the back of the cheer gram, there’s space to write the name of the person receiving the cheer gram and a short note to brighten someone’s day. Cheer grams are important to our school because someone might be having a bad day or is just upset. Cheer grams can help.

Cheer grams are special to Waverly Park Elementary School because most of us buy them and give them to each other to spread holiday cheer and acts of kindness. The student council enjoys making and selling cheer grams for everybody to share with family or friends.