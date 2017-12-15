TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 27° Good Evening
Overcast 27° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Holiday cheer grams encourage kindness, raise money for charity

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Mila Sokolskiy and Bennett Votano Kidsday Reporters
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

In our school we sell cheer grams. Cheer grams are bookmarks with a note and a candy treat attached. We sell them so that the students can give them to someone close to them. They are $1 each and a perfect little holiday gift to give to a sibling, family member or a friend.

The student council sells cheer grams to raise money for The Ronald McDonald House of Long Island. The Ronald McDonald House is a home where families can stay and feel comfortable while their son or daughter is in the hospital receiving treatment.

The student council sells the cheer grams right before everyone leaves for the winter break. We usually sell the cheer grams with candy canes or lollipops. In the back of the cheer gram, there’s space to write the name of the person receiving the cheer gram and a short note to brighten someone’s day. Cheer grams are important to our school because someone might be having a bad day or is just upset. Cheer grams can help.

Cheer grams are special to Waverly Park Elementary School because most of us buy them and give them to each other to spread holiday cheer and acts of kindness. The student council enjoys making and selling cheer grams for everybody to share with family or friends.

By Mila Sokolskiy and Bennett Votano Kidsday Reporters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Make a noise or roar at Hasbro's new 25 top holiday toys on Amazon
Adventureland, located in Farmingdale, is a favorite among 50 best places for families on LI
Take a spin with Santa in a vintage Take a ride with Santa, more LI weekend fun
With its big owl-like eyes and 5-inch-tall hamster-esque Furbies and more toy crazes through the years
A regular around Halloween, candy corn has now 11 worst Christmas candies, ranked
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE