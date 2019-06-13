The Sachem 10-year-old cheerleading club has been undefeated in all of our competitions against other Long Island club teams four years in a row. It has taken the Sachem 10s a long time to get there and many hours of practice a day but all the hard work pays off in the end.

One of our favorite parts of being with this amazing cheerleading team is that our coaches always make really fun routines to compete with. This is one of our favorite parts because it does not get boring after you’ve done it over and over again.

Another one of our favorite parts of being on the Sachem 10s cheerleading team is that we have a lot of great stunters on this team. A stunter is someone who puts a cheerleader up in the air or the girl going up in the air. Stunting is one of our favorite parts of being on this cheer team because we can try a lot of new, fun stunts.

Some tips for cheer teams who want to be undefeated:

If you are a flyer (person going up in the air), pick something to stare at on the wall so you don’t look down and fall.

If you are a base (person holding the girl in the air), make sure to spread your feet apart so that if the bases are different heights, the flyer can be balanced.

As a backspot (person in the back of the stunt), make sure to hold the flyer's ankles firm so that you can take some weight off the bases so that they don’t have too much pressure and fall.

It is also very important to make sure the entire team comes to every practice so that everyone can stunt. You need lots of practices to be the best.

Finally, you have to have a positive attitude and work hard with your team.

Kerry Abernethy’s fourth-grade class, Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville