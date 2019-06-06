If you are doing cheer like me, or plan to do it in the future, here are some tips that can help you succeed. Hope these tips are helpful!

Don’t fool around. This one is important so you or someone else won’t get injured. If you get hurt you cannot cheer for a while, so your coaches will have to revise everything.

Always smile, especially at competitions. Even if you fall in your stunt, just keep on going and smile. You will also get more points if everyone smiles.

Keep your white cheer sneakers as clean as possible. Also for competitions, don't wear earrings, nail polish, colored socks or any jewelry. You will get points off, and it is dangerous if you wear earrings.

Make your jumps higher and neater. Keep your chest up, roll your hips forward, point your toes, and stretch to increase your flexibility. Also remember to always practice at home.

Stay tight in your stunt when you're a flyer. If you don't keep your balance, you will fall. The best thing you can do is stare at something straight ahead that is not moving and focus on it. Also if you are a base or backspot, keep your feet glued to the ground so your flyer won't lose her balance and fall.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School