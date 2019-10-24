TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Chef Josh's recipe for success

Kidsday reporters Robinson Barralaga, Luz Cabrera and Daisy

Kidsday reporters Robinson Barralaga, Luz Cabrera and Daisy Gonzalez with school chef Josh Poveda. Photo Credit: Mary Kate LaSpisa

By Robinson Barralaga, Luz Cabrera and Daisy Gonzalez Kidsday Reporters
Print

Does your school have its own chef? We do! 

Chef Josh Poveda is our chef at Evergreen Charter School and Middle School. He has been with us for 10 years. 

When Chef Josh was younger, he went to a cooking school in Madrid. They taught him the skills of cooking and different dishes to make. One of the dishes that he loves to make is paella. He likes making different dishes, and changing the recipe is his favorite part.

When Chef Josh finished cooking school, he got a job as a cook in a restaurant in Manhattan. He met a guy that changed his career. His name is Henry Meer. Henry was his boss. When he made a mistake, Henry told him not to give up. He also encouraged him when he felt bad or did something wrong. Now that Chef Josh works at Evergreen, he cooks makes food for about 650 students. “I love my job,” said Chef Josh. "My favorite part are the students."

For special occasions, he makes many different treats. For example, he makes a delicious cake for Evergreen’s birthday. He also makes some treats like cookies for the students who are recognized in different ceremonies. He even makes different breakfasts every day, such as wraps, waffles and pancakes. For lunch, he makes different dishes like plantains with rice and chicken.

Chef Josh makes sure we eat well-balanced meals that are nutritious and low in sugar. We are very lucky to have him as part of our Evergreen family.

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead

By Robinson Barralaga, Luz Cabrera and Daisy Gonzalez Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Dress Spike or Heidi in their best Halloween Dog costume parade, more LI fun this week
Celebrate Halloween early by bringing your carved pumpkin 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Eight nurses and one physician assistant at the neonatal Baby fever fulfilled at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola
There are many cute Halloween party food ideas 10 cute Halloween party foods
Newsday's free annual fall Flick and Treat Festival The best family fall festivals on LI
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search