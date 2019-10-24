Chef Josh's recipe for success

Does your school have its own chef? We do!

Chef Josh Poveda is our chef at Evergreen Charter School and Middle School. He has been with us for 10 years.

When Chef Josh was younger, he went to a cooking school in Madrid. They taught him the skills of cooking and different dishes to make. One of the dishes that he loves to make is paella. He likes making different dishes, and changing the recipe is his favorite part.

When Chef Josh finished cooking school, he got a job as a cook in a restaurant in Manhattan. He met a guy that changed his career. His name is Henry Meer. Henry was his boss. When he made a mistake, Henry told him not to give up. He also encouraged him when he felt bad or did something wrong. Now that Chef Josh works at Evergreen, he cooks makes food for about 650 students. “I love my job,” said Chef Josh. "My favorite part are the students."

For special occasions, he makes many different treats. For example, he makes a delicious cake for Evergreen’s birthday. He also makes some treats like cookies for the students who are recognized in different ceremonies. He even makes different breakfasts every day, such as wraps, waffles and pancakes. For lunch, he makes different dishes like plantains with rice and chicken.

Chef Josh makes sure we eat well-balanced meals that are nutritious and low in sugar. We are very lucky to have him as part of our Evergreen family.

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead