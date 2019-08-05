TODAY'S PAPER
Becoming the best at chess

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Olivia Osbourne, Wheatley Heights

By Ajay Jain Kidsday Reporter
I love playing chess, it’s one of my favorite games! You have to think ahead before moving and train your brain to remember moves. Once you learn about chess, it gets really fun — I even won a giant trophy!

Chess relaxes my brain and helps me remember stuff. I used to have a horrible memory till I started playing chess. I mostly played against my dad, who introduced the game to me. I was losing, but each time I lost against him, I learned something, and soon I started winning — not much, but I was making progress. The best players can lose because even they make mistakes.

The best thing about the game is that you can play it anywhere at any time. All you need is a chess board and pieces, or you can play chess on an app on your phone or any device. If you can’t get any of these things then get a piece of paper, draw an 8-by-8 board and then draw the pieces. I recommend this game to all kids and adults.

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck

By Ajay Jain Kidsday Reporter

