Have you ever wondered what is inside of the Children Museum of the East End? I can tell you all about it because I have been there many times.

The Children’s Museum has something for everyone. Little kids love it because they can climb on a fire truck, into a tree, or up a big ship. They can play ice cream shop or mailroom, read a book or experience the many activities in the art room.

Sounds like a lot? There is more! A mini-golf course, a garden, a bunny and an amphitheater outside.

If you are a teenager this might seem babyish, but you can do your community service hours for high school by helping out. Eighth- to 12th-graders can do internships. You can intern as an art gallery assistant, book club adviser, museum map designer or a photojournalist.

There are classes, family workshops and special events. CMEE is dedicated to making our community a better place. It is a special place and you should visit!

Info: 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor