TODAY'S PAPER
89° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
89° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Learning hockey from my father, Chris Ferraro, former Ranger, Islander

Kidsday reporter Evan Ferraro practices with his father,

Kidsday reporter Evan Ferraro practices with his father, Chris Ferraro, left, and his uncle Peter Ferraro, both retired NHL players, at Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park. Photo Credit: Cole Schindler

By Evan Ferraro Kidsday Reporter
Print

My coach for my hockey team is my dad. I basically go to work with him every day. I am very thankful for this as we spend a lot of quality time together. It is very fun because my dad played professional hockey.

My dad has taught me all the skills and knowledge that I now know. Since he was a professional player, he knows what he is talking about. My dad coaches me at the highest level you can be at for my age and I like hockey so much, I play seven days a week. My team has been having more success because of my dad’s coaching. I play with PAL and the Junior Islanders.

My dad always tells me how he is so proud of me, and he also pushes me and motivates me to get better. You may have heard of my dad, Chris Ferraro. He and my uncle Peter were drafted by the Rangers and played for the Penguins, Oilers, Capitals and Islanders.

I encourage kids going to work with their parents. It is fun and you should understand that if you can go to work with your parents, you are very lucky.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point

By Evan Ferraro Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Luke,5 and Julie,3 Potucek from Smithtown enjoy the Share your favorite family memories
The Harbes Family Farm celebrates its 30th anniversary Corn festival, more LI fun this week
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
To be fair, any pizzeria can whip up Big thrills on LI: 15 unique things to do
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search