My coach for my hockey team is my dad. I basically go to work with him every day. I am very thankful for this as we spend a lot of quality time together. It is very fun because my dad played professional hockey.

My dad has taught me all the skills and knowledge that I now know. Since he was a professional player, he knows what he is talking about. My dad coaches me at the highest level you can be at for my age and I like hockey so much, I play seven days a week. My team has been having more success because of my dad’s coaching. I play with PAL and the Junior Islanders.

My dad always tells me how he is so proud of me, and he also pushes me and motivates me to get better. You may have heard of my dad, Chris Ferraro. He and my uncle Peter were drafted by the Rangers and played for the Penguins, Oilers, Capitals and Islanders.

I encourage kids going to work with their parents. It is fun and you should understand that if you can go to work with your parents, you are very lucky.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point