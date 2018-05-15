If you like realistic fiction books, with a lot of action and great details, then you will love the book series “The Fourth Stall” by Chris Rylander (HarperCollins).

“The Fourth Stall” is about a kid named Christian, but he goes by Mac. Mac is running a great business in his school, helping kids with their problems, earning money, having a great team of people, and all trying to keep it low-key, to not get caught by the principal.

It was a slow day for Mac, not as many customers as normal, when he walked in. Fred, a harmless third-grader, may have just given him one of the biggest struggles of his life. Fred needed protection from the one and only Staples. Staples is a high school crime boss. He runs an illegal gambling ring, and he is trying to take out Mac. Now Mac, Joe, Vince and his other friends must find a way to find Staples and take out his crew, one by one, and they must keep their school safe.

“The Fourth Stall” is packed with intense moments including the nine most dangerous bullies in the school, a graffiti ninja, Mac being betrayed, and Staples causing so many problems. All while Mac and Vince are trying to get enough money, so as mega Cubs fans they can make it to the first Chicago Cubs World Series game in almost 70 years.

“The Fourth Stall” is a great series, with cliffhangers, action and the incredible details the author puts into the book. “The Fourth Stall” has two other books in the series. I promise, this book will not disappoint you.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station