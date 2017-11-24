I read “Christmas Carol & the Defenders of Claus,” by Robert L. Fouch (Sky Pony Press). This book is about a girl named Carol who loves Christmas. People would make fun of her every year around Christmastime because of her name. They would call her Christmas Carol.

One year, she goes to a carnival around Christmastime. Santa is at this carnival, and children can sit on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas. There is a reindeer behind Santa. Carol thinks the reindeer looks sad. She goes to the reindeer to pet it, and all of a sudden the reindeer becomes younger, happier and prettier. The reindeer breaks free and starts flying everywhere!

After the carnival, Carol notices a white streak in her hair. Later she meets up with Santa, who explains that what happened with the reindeer shows she has the power to help Santa Claus. Carol is a Defender of Claus, someone who protects Santa.

Carol eventually winds up in the North Pole. And that Christmas Eve, she sees someone is fighting with Santa Claus. Now Carol realizes that she must help Santa! How does she help him? You’ll have to read the book to find out!

I really liked this book! I think this book is good for readers at least 9 and older because there are some tricky words in it. I think girls and boys would enjoy reading this, especially during the Christmas season!

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5