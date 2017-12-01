TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Evening
Few Clouds 45° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Celebrating Christmas in Colombia with my family

Kidsday reporter Sofia Diez and her family celebrate

Kidsday reporter Sofia Diez and her family celebrate Christmas in Colombia. Photo Credit: Diez family

By Sofia Diez  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Every year, my family hops onto a plane and travels to Pereira, Colombia, to spend Christmas with our relatives. Last year, when we arrived at the airport there, I saw this beautiful poster that said, “Welcome Back!”

Next, we prepared for a nice Christmas party with all my family. We got together around 11 p.m. and started praying a novena, and we sang Christmas carols. By midnight, we saw lots and lots of fireworks. We danced and played till the morning.

On Christmas, we packed our bags and went to a vacation home called a finca. There were so many things to do such as: swimming in an in-ground pool, picking fruit from trees and playing soccer. Going to Colombia for my Christmas vacation was one of the best Christmases ever!

But my excitement continues! My mom is pregnant, and I am filled with joy. I already have one sister, Emily, and we are 18 months apart. We understand each other very well.

Every day I wonder what the new baby will look like and be like, if she is going to be tough or nice. The third Diez sister’s name will be Victoria because it means “Victory,” and we believe she is going to be a strong girl.

It worries me that as a big sister I will be the leader to follow. Also sharing everything I own makes me a little concerned because sometimes I don’t want people touching my stuff, and cleaning up her messy room will make me a little mad. Overall, it is a great time of year!

By Sofia Diez  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Soggy Doggy from SpinMaster will have players trying New board games the whole family will love
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
This was taken at Matts Tree Farm in Share your favorite family memories
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
There are many great holiday events for families 34 best holiday events for families on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE