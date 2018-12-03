TODAY'S PAPER
Chrono Bomb! Night Vision: Challenging game you can play in the dark

Kidsday reporter Deysi Ponce tested Chrono Bomb! Night

Kidsday reporter Deysi Ponce tested Chrono Bomb! Night Vision, which includes goggles for playing in the dark. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Deysi Ponce Kidsday Reporter
Chrono Bomb! Night Vision (PlayMonster) comes with a pretend bomb and a pair of UV goggles. The object of the game is to make it past the "lasers" without touching them.

If you touch the lasers (strings that you attach to objects in a room), a buzzer sounds and the bomb countdown starts going faster. If you touch the lasers numerous times, the bomb starts ticking really quickly and skipping numbers. If you don’t make it to the end by the time the bomb stops ticking, it makes a boom! sound.

This is an inside game because the lasers have to be clamped to chairs or to other furniture that they can grip on to. You can play the game with lights on or in a dark room, using your night vision goggles.

It is fun because it is challenging, and I love playing challenging games.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport

