Circuit Blox: Building set is good, constructive fun

The Circuit Blox (E-Blox) kit came with multicolored objects, three flying saucers, a magnet, a base for the saucer, blue blocks to transport the energy, four different lights, a light with many colors, and a heart-shaped pink light. It also has a power button, a starter button and a whistle. You have to supply batteries for everything to work OK.

I thought it was really fun taking it out of the box, reading the directions and putting the parts together to test the energy transfer. I did think it was a little hard trying to figure out how it worked. But once I got it, it was easy.

I like that it teaches you how to transport energy to objects so they can work. There are many kits to choose from. I made the flying saucers kit (#59), but you can get sets to build spinners, light sets, radios and so much more. If you like to build and like science, this is a great gift.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury