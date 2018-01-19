TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 31° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 31° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Flexible seating in our class helps us work and make friends

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Ava Koszalka

By Clara Archer, Lauren Camillery and Henry Carbonell Kidsday Reporters
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Flexible seating is awesome. We love how every day we get to sit next to different kids, and sometimes even make new friends. There is the right chair for everyone. There are regular chairs, ball chairs, rocking chairs, stools and a bench that folds into a table.

The reason we like different chairs is that if we can’t concentrate in one, we know never to sit in that chair again. Another reason is that the rules of flexible seating teach us to be responsible about who we sit next to. Say we really want to sit next to our friends, but we know we will talk all day. What do we do? Follow the “smart spot” rule of our teacher, Mrs. Tia Albig. It means to pick a spot where we can concentrate. We love flexible seating.

By Clara Archer, Lauren Camillery and Henry Carbonell Kidsday Reporters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Glowgolf, a family-friendly indoor mini-golf course, opened its 15 new places for kids, parents to try in 2018
40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and Warm up with 46 indoor places to play on LI
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
Go-karting isn't just for outdoors. Here on Long 25 things every LIer must do this winter
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
The winter psychic fair returns to the Lynbrook Go to a Winter Psychic Fair, more LI fun this weekend
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE