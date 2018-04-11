TODAY'S PAPER
Redesigning classrooms to help kids learn better

Photo Credit: Jaclyn Graham

By Jehovahni Alexandre and Ian Chan Kidsday Reporters
There’s a big question if classroom redesigns help students learn. While researching, we visited Mrs. Tricia Wilder’s classroom. She said it is important for kids at a young age to love learning, so that is why she got her classroom redesigned. There are more comfortable seats, couches, a reading nook and a technology station. By using different learning environments in the classroom, teachers will be able to tap into different learning styles.

We asked Mrs. Wilder how she got her classroom redesigned. She explained that the superintendent asked if teachers wanted to change up their classrooms. So Mrs. Wilder went to the superintendent’s office and told her how she would like to change her room. She said she would like to have a theater and reading areas, and that’s how she got her reading nook, in which students can also perform plays.

As you can see, classroom redesigns will be a great thing in the future.

Jaclyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin

