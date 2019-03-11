I am a very crafty person and I love creating different things. One of my favorite crafts is making clay necklaces.

Before I started making them, I was totally inept. I had no idea what I was doing. Now that I have practiced over and over again, I have perfected them, and they are fun and easy to make.

I create different styles of necklaces. They are different shapes, sizes, colors and textures. One of my favorites is the cookie necklace. Here’s how you can make it:

First, gather your materials. You will need brown and light brown air-dry clay, ribbon or thin rope, aluminum foil, a toothpick and a pencil.

Once you have your materials, you can begin by opening your clay packs. Place small chunks of clay onto a sheet of aluminum foil so that the clay doesn’t ruin your table. Next, shape some of the light brown clay into a circle for the base of the cookie. Then take a little bit of the brown clay to create a smile for the cookie, the little chocolate chips, and eyes that are slightly bigger than the chocolate chips.

After that, use the pencil tip to help you place the smile, eyes and chocolate chips on the circle clay base. To continue, take a toothpick and poke a little hole at the top so the actual necklace can go through after it is done drying. Set it to the side until it completely dries.

It usually takes about three to hours to get it to a dry state. Finally, when it is dry, you can stick the ribbon through the hole you made earlier with the toothpick. Once you tie the knot on the ribbon to fit your neck, you have successfully made a clay necklace!

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside